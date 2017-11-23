Matthews will be a game time decision for Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews didn’t practice on Wednesday and said his playing status will likely be determined just before the game on Sunday night at Pittsburgh.

Matthews said there is a concern that playing could make his groin injury worse. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and that doesn’t bode well for Matthews availability for the game against the Steelers.

Matthews was hurt in last Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If he can’t play, defensive coordinator Dom Capers could go with veteran Ahmad Brooks, who played 27 snaps against Baltimore last week. Kyler Fackrell also saw more opportunity when Matthews went down and played well.

Even rookie Vince Biegel played 16 snaps last week and should see at least that much this week if Matthews can’t go.

AUDIO: Clay Matthews on his health status for this week :18