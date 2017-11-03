Mueller named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

The Wisconsin men’s soccer team had three players earn Big Ten Conference honors on Friday.

Senior Chris Mueller headlined the group, becoming just the second player in program history to be named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Fellow senior Mark Segbers earned a spot on the All-Big Ten second team and Isaac Schlenker was named the team’s Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Mueller is just the second Badger in Wisconsin history to be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after Tomislav Zadro garnered the accolade in 2013. The Schaumburg, Illinois, native has consistently been at the top of the conference and the nation all season long in several categories. He leads the conference and the country with 13 assists and 0.87 assists per game on the season. In addition, the 2016 All-American has eight goals, 29 points, 62 shots, two gamewinners and 26 shots on goal in 15 games. He also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team for the second consecutive year.

Segbers earns his third conference honor, clinching a spot on the All-Big Ten second team.

The Badgers play in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday at noon in College Park, Maryland against the Terrapins.