Nebraska Keystone XL decision could have Wisconsin impacts

Action on the Keystone XL pipeline could have impacts in Wisconsin. Nebraska regulators on Monday approved a “preferred alternate,” not the route TransCanada wanted. “The effect of that is, it would be years before any alternative could in fact practically be built,” maintains Peter Anderson with the environmental group 350 Madison. “In the dynamics of this time, that means it never will be built. That’s the good news.”

The Nebraska Public Service Commission approved on a 3-2 vote Monday morning the mainline alternative route through Nebraska, not the route preferred by TransCanada. Nebraska opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline claim a partial victory and vow to fight on.

Anderson said with the environmental group Madison 350 says that means Enbridge, which competes with TransCanada, will double down its efforts in Wisconsin and Minnesota — and predicted fierce opposition. “They’re going to meet opposition like they never saw before,” he said. “There never will be another tar sands pipeline coming through our dairy state. Not if we can help it.”

Four people were arrested during a protest at the Enbridge site in Superior, last week.