Police say parent found nails and needles in candy bars

A nail has been found in three candy bars handed out on Halloween in the Fox Valley.

Neenah Police says a woman reported finding nails in three KIT KAT bars her 11-year-old son was given while out trick-or-treating. Officers said it appears to be an isolated incident, and the candy will be submitted to the state crime lab for further testing.

This is not the first time candy that has been tampered with has been reported in Neenah. Last year, a parent reported finding a nail that was pushed into a Tootsie Roll that has been given to her daughter.

In a separate incident, Police in Arcadia also said a parent reported their child found sewing needles inside two piece of candy they received on Tuesday night. The needles were found only after the candy had been opened and was broken in half.

Both departments are asking anyone with information to contact local authorities.

WTAQ contributed to this report.