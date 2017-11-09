Oshkosh Corporation to buy portion of city’s golf course

The Oshkosh Common Council has voted to sell part of the Lakeshore Golf Course to Oshkosh Corporation to build its new headquarters. The council approved the sale Wednesday night in a 6-0 vote.

Earlier in the meeting the council discussed selling 35 acres of the golf course to the company for $3.5 million, while also giving the company $6 million in tax breaks.

Those who opposed the deal say there are plenty of other locations the corporation could move to in Oshkosh. They also cite concerns about what will happen to the other 70 acres of the course.

The Oshkosh Corporation’s board still has to sign on to the sale, and the company is considering other offers. It’s expected to make a decision by next months.

If the sale goes through there will be about 70 acres left of the golf course. The city says there is the potential to turn that into a park with recreation fields and maybe even a nine-hole golf course.

