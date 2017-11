The Oshkosh Corporation has announced that it will build its global headquarters in Oshkosh.

The company’s board of directors approved the decision. It will be built on the Lakeshore Municipal Golf Course site. The Oshkosh City Council voted to sell 35 acres for $3.5 million earlier this month.

The Fortune 500 company considered several locations outside of Wisconsin for its location before making the decision.

WHBY