Oshkosh pushes to keep Oshkosh Corporation in the city

Oshkosh is hoping to keep the Oshkosh Corporation’s headquarters within the city.

City officials are proposing to sell 35 acres of the Lakeshore Golf Course property to the company for $3.5 million. The city would also spend $7.2 million on infrastructure improvements in the area and set up a TIF District, with expectations of capturing at least $6 million in taxes over a 12-year period.

Earlier this year, Oshkosh Corporation said the Lakeshore site is the only one in the city that meets its criteria for a new headquarters. As part of the deal, the company would have to complete its headquarters by the end of 2019 and create at least $18.5 million in taxable value.

The company makes heavy-duty and specialty trucks and truck bodies, including armored military vehicles.

Oshkosh city officials say losing the company would also mean the loss of 450 current jobs, 200 future jobs, and a number of indirect jobs.

The city’s Parks Advisory Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to meet at 6 pm Monday at the Oshkosh Convention Center to consider the proposal. A special city council meeting has also been set for 5:30 pm Wednesday.

