Packers activate Spriggs and Kerridge

The Green Bay Packers activated offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from injured reserve and promoted fullback Joe Kerridge from the practice squad prior to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. They officially placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

The Packers played last week’s game against Chicago with only 52 players on their roster after the release of Martellus Bennett.

Spriggs tore his hamstring in the Packers season opener against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn’t played since.

The Packers and Ravens kick off at noon on Sunday at Lambeau Field.