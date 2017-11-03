Packers announce roster moves, Biegel set to make debut

The Green Bay Packers made a series of roster moves on Friday, starting with the activation of linebacker Vince Biegel from reserve/physically unable to perform. In addition, they signed long snapper Derek Hart to the active roster.

The Packers also signed cornerback Donatello Brown to the active roster from the practice squad, signed TE Emanuel Byrd to the practice squad and placed safety Kentrell Brice and long snapper Taybor Pepper on injured reserve.

Biegel’s activation paves the way for the former Badger to make his NFL debut on Monday night when the Packers face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.