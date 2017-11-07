Report: Bulaga done for the season

Following Monday night’s 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about veteran tackle Bryan Bulaga’s right knee injury. While he hadn’t heard about Bulaga’s condition after the game, he did say that the team’s medical staff was very concerned.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning and the NFL Network has reported that Bulaga suffered a torn ACL in that right knee and would be out for the rest of the season.

Bulaga tore the ACL in his left knee during a training-camp practice in 2013. He underwent a second surgery in 2015 after tearing cartilage in that same left knee.

Bulaga missed three games this season with an ankle injury before the knee injury Monday night against the Lions.

According to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers will have had their first offensive line together for a total of 57 snaps, which is less than one-full game. Justin McCray will take over at right tackle for Bulaga for the remainder of the season. Although he’ll have to get healthy himself after limping off the field after the game with an ankle injury.

The Packers also saw safety Morgan Burnett leave early with a groin injury in the third quarter.