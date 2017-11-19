Ryan to enter college basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin basketball coaching legend Bo Ryan will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Wisconsin’s staff and players are expected to attend the ceremony Sunday night (7:30).

The Badgers will face Baylor on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Creighton and UCLA will play in the first game with the winners and losers to play on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old Ryan went 364-130 in 14-plus seasons at Wisconsin. He finished 172-68 in Big Ten play.

Under Ryan, the Badgers won four Big Ten regular-season titles and never finished outside the top four of the Big Ten standings. Ryan led the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament all 14 seasons and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year four times.

Joining Ryan in the 2017 class is Scott May, Indiana; Tim Duncan, Wake Forest; Rick Mount, Purdue; Jay Williams, Duke; John Stockton, Gonzaga; Paul Silas, Creighton; and Cleo Hill, Winston-Salem.