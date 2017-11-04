Safety checks urged with Daylight Saving Time switch

Sunday’s change in Daylight Saving Time can serve as a good reminder to check safety measures in one’s home.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain Eric Dunning says that should start with smoke detectors. “Stop by your local store and pick up some new batteries. Most of them are nine volt. As you’re going around the house changing the clocks, take a minute and change out the batteries inside your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.”

When it comes to dryers, Dunning notes people should check their vent pipe at least once a year. “You have the lint that will build up in there and then, depending on the venting that’s on the outside of the building, animals can also get up there and build nests.”

Dunning also encourages people to do an annual inspection and sweep of their chimneys, and check your furnace. “Make sure that it’s properly ventilated, number one. And number two, that’s it’s got the proper burn on it, if you have incomplete combustion or there’s a sort of leak within the furnace component, a carbon monoxide issue could result.”

Dunning also encourages people to keep their space heaters away from other combustible items.

At 2 am Sunday, the clocks change back an hour to 1 am.

WTAQ