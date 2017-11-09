Senator Ron Johnson issues statement on Roy Moore

Senators are weighing in, on allegations being made against a controversial candidate. U. S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin joined the growing number of Republicans calling on Alabama’s Roy Moore to give up a Senate run if allegations that he pursued relationships with teenage girls decades ago are proven true.

Johnson called the behaviors “intolerable” and “disqualifying,” in a statement. Moore, a Republican former Alabama state judge, is running in a Senate election to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore has denied the allegations made by four women cited in a Washington Post article.