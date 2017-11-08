‘Stargazing’ Fondy teens had ‘significant’ amount of pot in vehicle

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department says two teenagers were arrested, after two pounds of marijuana was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputy Justin Weisbecker and his K9 partner Koda conducted the stop in the Town of Empire last Friday night. Sheriff’s Captain Ryan Waldschmidt says 17-year-old Dakota Mueller and 18-year-old Spencer Owens gave the deputy a shaky story.

They were acting suspiciously and said they were “stargazing.” But it was cloudy, and Weisbecker told them he didn’t think they were out stargazing.

Waldschmidt says the two knew they were in trouble when the deputy said he was part of a K9 unit. A search of the vehicle found four one gallon Ziploc bags full of marijuana that totaled just over two pounds in weight.

“That’s a pretty significant amount of marijuana. That’s several thousand dollars worth,” Waldschmidt notes.

Owens and Mueller were charged Tuesday in Fond du Lac County Court, Owens with felony possession and Mueller with a misdemeanor possession charge.

