Teletovic has surgery, will miss a month

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Tuesday. The Bucks announced he’s expected to be out for a month.

In 10 games this season, Teletovic is averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assist a game while shooting 46.7% from three-point range.

The Bucks also say center John Henson will miss the Bucks’ game tonight (Wednesday) in Phoenix after undergoing what the Bucks described as “a successful eye procedure” on Tuesday.

Wednesday night’s game features the return of Eric Bledsoe to Phoenix to face a Suns team he spent four years with. It’s also the Bucks first game against former Bucks center Greg Monroe.

The Bucks will be trying to end a two-game losing streak. They’re 8-8 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division.