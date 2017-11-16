Thanksgiving travel expected to be at highest level in 12 years

If you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving dinner, you could see a lot more people on the road than last year.

According to AAA Wisconsin, more than one million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles from home between next Wednesday and November 26th. That marks a 3.4 percent increase from last year, which AAA calls a good indicator of a strong economy and high consumer confidence.

Nationally, the auto club projects the highest level of Thanksgiving travel since 2005, with 50.9 million Americans taking a trip somewhere.

The Thanksgiving period will also see plenty of non-holiday related travel, with Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season taking place the entire holiday weekend. Many Green Bay Packers fans may also be traveling to Pittsburgh, to see the team take on the Steelers.