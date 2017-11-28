Twelve Wisconsin players earn All-Big Ten defensive honors

Wisconsin Badgers Junior linebacker T.J. Edwards and junior defensive back Nick Nelson earned consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors, while defensive back D’Cota Dixon was named first team by the coaches on Tuesday. They’re among 12 Badger defensive players that earned all-league recognition.

Nelson leads the country in pass breakups with 20 so far this season, a school record. Edwards is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, presented to the top linebacker in the country. After leading the team in tackles each of the past two seasons, Edwards is second this season with 67 and tied for the team-lead with 11 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

The Badgers have the nation’s top defense and the Big Ten’s coaches and media honored several players .

Defensive end Alec James was a unanimous second-team selection, as was kicker Rafael Gaglianone on special teams. The rest of the list follows:

OLB Garret Dooley – 2nd team (coaches) / 3rd team (media)

DE Conor Sheehy – 2nd team (coaches) / 3rd team (media)

CB Derrick Tindal – 3rd team (coaches) / honorable mention (media)

ILB Ryan Connelly – honorable mention (consensus)

S Joe Ferguson – honorable mention (consensus)

S Natrell Jamerson – honorable mention (consensus)

OLB Leon Jacobs – honorable mention

NT Olive Sagapolu – honorable mention

Ferguson was also honored as Wisconsin’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.