UW Regents approve plan to restructure Colleges and Extension

The Board of Regents has approved University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross’ plan to reorganize the UW Colleges and Extension. Cross said the change is driven by the financial and enrollment realities on the thirteen UW College campuses.

“They’re burning through cash. They’re making changes as fast as they can, and I think it’s important that we make this change now, before we have nothing left and we have no choice but to close some campuses,” Cross told Regents meeting on the UW Madison campus Thursday.

The measure passed on a voice vote. Chancellor Tony Evers, who’s also a Democratic candidate for governor, was a no vote. He said there are people in the state who feel they’ve been left behind in the process. UW Colleges Chancellor Cathy Sandeen has been supportive of the plan, but said it will be important not to forget the goals of improving access to the UW System for students.

The plan from would integrate the UW Colleges campuses into its four-year institutions by the beginning of next July. Cross said the change is meant to address the state’s demographic changes, budgetary constraints, and need for a closer alignment between the campuses.