Voters reject two large school referenda

Wisconsin’s two largest school building referendums that were on ballots Tuesday have been defeated.

A nearly $70 million proposal in Milton for a new school building and various improvements was rejected by 52 percent of about 6,000 votes cast.

A $67 million package in Freedom for a new high school, athletic fields, and various upgrades was also voted down by 63 percent of about 2,900 voters — and Freedom voters also said no to exceeding state revenue limits to operate the proposed new school.

In Barneveld, about three fourths of voters said yes to borrowing almost $16.5 million for a new elementary school addition, expanding a science and technology wing, and renovating a gymnasium.

The state’s largest revenue exemption was approved in Three Lakes, where more than 70 percent of voters agreed to raise their school taxes by $15 million to keep the small district operating for the next five years.