Walker and Gou sign Foxconn contract

Wisconsin’s deal with Foxconn has been finalized. Governor Scott Walker and Terry Gou on Friday signed the contract between the state of Wisconsin and Gou’s multinational electronics firm, Foxconn, to build a massive plant in Racine County.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a $10-billion manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant. The contract is the result of a three billion dollar incentive package from the state to Foxconn. Foxconn would have to create 13,000 jobs to get the full incentive.

“We’re just getting started,” Walker said. “We’re going to take the world over when it comes to high tech tecnology like we’re going to build . . . right here in the state of Wisconsin.”