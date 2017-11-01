Walker continues trade mission in Israel

Governor Scott Walker is describing a trade mission to Israel this week as highly successful.

Speaking to reporters on a call Wednesday, Walker said the trip has focused mainly on water technologies – both in sharing information and encouraging companies to come to Wisconsin. The governor said he also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week, and invited him to come to the Midwest the next time he’s in the United States.

“Usually priministers come to Washington or New York…they don’t often come to the middle of the country,” Walker said, adding that Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner extended a similar invitation, suggesting Netanyahu visit Chicago, Milwaukee, and possibly St. Louis.

Walker said he’s hopeful such a visit could happen when the prime minister is in the U.S. for other meetings.