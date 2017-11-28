Walker plan to attend conservative event criticized

Republican Governor Scott Walker’s attendance at a conservative student group’s event has liberals and Democrats in the state fuming.

Walker is so far the only elected official who’s confirmed to attend Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Florida next month. Others include Donald Trump, Jr., Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.

Scot Ross with the liberal activist group, One Wisconsin Now calls Gorka, a former assistant to President Donald Trump, “an actual Nazi.”

“It’s unbelievable that Scott Walker is going to do this,” Ross said. “With a lineup like this, will Scott Walker be delivering his remarks under the glare of a spotlight, or under the glow of a tiki torch?”

The Republican governor is seeking a third term, and a spokesman for his campaign defended the governor’s decision to attend the event, saying he intends to discuss his conservative reforms that are producing results for taxpayers.

“The governor always enjoys the opportunity to talk with students and our next generation of leaders,” Nathan Craft said. “He plans to discuss how Wisconsin’s bold, conservative reforms are producing real results for hard-working families and moving the state forward by putting the power back into the hands of the taxpayers.”