Walker says Foxconn contract could be signed soon

Many of Governor Scott Walker’s critics say there’s a reason he did not mention Foxconn while launching his re-election bid on Sunday – because they believe the $3 billion incentive package is in trouble, with the state’s economic development body recently delaying a vote on the contract.

However, Walker told WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show on Monday that there’s no reason to worry. “We’re going to sign a deal yet this week. I believe the board of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is going to sign off on it the middle of this week. They should sign it by the end of the week,” Walker said.

Walker argued that his campaign is much bigger than this deal, which is expected to lead to the electronics giant building a manufacturing facility in the Racine County Village of Mount Pleasant. “To me it’s not about one project. Those 13,000 jobs are no more important than the 13 jobs we help (create) at the small business in Green Bay.”

The governor said his re-election campaign is focused on all Wisconsinites sharing in the state’s economic prosperity, and noted he wants to continue building Wisconsin’s economy, cutting taxes, and raising incomes.

Walker says none of the roughly dozen Democrats who are either running or expressed interest can do those things. “The alternative is to go back to when hardly anybody was part of the economic prosperity of this state, when the state was failing and lost 133,000 jobs before I took office.”

Walker was set to tour the state Monday and Tuesday, as he officially gets his campaign for a third term underway.

WTAQ