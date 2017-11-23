WEDC grants tax breaks to Kwik Trip for La Crosse expansion

Kwik Trip will get up to $21-million in state income tax incentives, in exchange for jobs it creates in an expansion in La Crosse. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced on Wednesday that Kwik Trip plans to add more than 300 jobs in the La Crosse area through 2022, in a total expansion costing $300-million.

The tax breaks will hinge on the numbers of new jobs, the company’s total investment, and what it spends on goods and equipment from Wisconsin firms during the five-year period.

The expansion is in the north side industrial park in La Crosse, where Kwik Trip is currently building a facility to make fresh bread, buns, and bakery goods to be sold in its convenience stores.