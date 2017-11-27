Wisconsin and Marquette to meet in NCAA Volleyball

The Wisconsin volleyball team will make its 21st NCAA tournament appearance, traveling to Ames, Iowa for the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA Championship. The Badgers (20-9) will face Marquette (22-9) in the first round on Friday at 4 p.m. (CT) from Hilton Coliseum.

Wisconsin faced the golden Eagles earlier this season in the HotelRED Invitational at the UW Field House on Sept. 14, downing their in-state rival, 3-1. No. 14-seed Iowa State (21-6) faces Princeton (18-7) in the other first-round match at 7 p.m. on Friday. First-round winners play in the second round on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the right to advance to regional play.

The Badgers hold a 41-20 (.672) all-time record in the program’s 20 NCAA tournament appearances, including four-straight showings under head coach Kelly Sheffield. UW is 13-4 under Sheffield in the NCAA tournament, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season.

A total of eight Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament, including No. 1-seed Penn State, No. 5-seed Nebraska and No. 7-seed Minnesota.