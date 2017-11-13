Wisconsin captures Big Ten soccer title

The Wisconsin men’s soccer team won the Big Ten Tournament championship, knocking off top seeded Indiana with a 4-2 penalty kick decision on Sunday in Westfield, Indiana.

It’s the first Big Ten tournament title for the Badgers (11-4-4) since 1995 and earns them the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers will be making their first NCAA appearance since 2013.

Isaac Schlenker, Tom Barlow, Phillipp Schilling and Mark Segbers all scored on penalty kicks for the Badgers.

Badgers open NCAA play Thursday

The Badgers will host UIC on Thursday night in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at McClimon Complex at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will move onto face No. 12 seed Notre Dame on Nov. 19 in Indiana.