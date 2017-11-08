Wisconsin crop harvest slowed by weather

Wisconsin farmers are still two weeks behind schedule in getting their corn for grain harvested.

According to the state Ag Statistics Service, many farmers have been waiting for grain moisture to drop before completing their field harvesting — especially in northern Wisconsin where several inches of snow have fallen in the past couple weeks.

So far, 37 percent of the state’s corn for grain has been harvested, along with 95 percent of the corn for animal feed. Seventy-one-percent of the corn is rated good to excellent.

Meanwhile, 86 percent of the Wisconsin soybeans are in the bin, one week behind normal due mainly to a wet October and early November.