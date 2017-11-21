Wisconsin-grown Christmas Tree arrives at the White House

The White House Christmas Tree has completed its journey from Wisconsin all the way to the First Family.

The 19-and-a-half foot Balsim Fir tree was delivered Monday by Jim and Diane Chapman, the winners of a National Christmas Tree Contest. The tree was actually grown and raised at the Hanauer’s Tree Farm in Shawano.

After winning the National Tree Contest, the Chapman’s of Silent Night Tree Farm in Endeavor, WI, partnered with the Hanauer’s to select the special tree, because they did not have one that was tall enough on their own farm. Owner Dan Hanauer worked with the Chapman’s and the White House to provide a tree that met all specifications, and said that was an honor.

The tree was accepted Monday by First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron, which has been a tradition for the First Lady to do each year.

WTAQ