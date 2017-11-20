Wisconsin home sales up in October

Sales of existing homes in the state increased last month compared to the same period a year ago.

A report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows almost 7,300 homes were sold statewide in October, a nearly five percent increase compared to the same month last year. The median price of a home sold last month was $175,000, up from $165,000.

The group reports the state continued to see a tight supply of available houses, which has kept prices up. The statewide inventory of available homes last month was almost 14 percent below the previous October.