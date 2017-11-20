Wisconsin men’s soccer advances to Sweet 16

The Wisconsin men’s soccer team blanked 12th-seeded Notre Dame 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.

Senior Mike Catalano scored the decisive blow in the 95th minute to give the Badgers the win. Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Chris Mueller, who leads the nation in assists (18), set up Catalano for the game winner.

Catalano has now scored in both of Wisconsin’s NCAA tournament games and holds eight goals on the season.

The win puts the Badgers into the Sweet 16 for the third time in school history.

The Badgers will play fifth-seeded Akron in the Sweet 16 on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. Central Time in Akron.