Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bond set at $2 million for man accused in abduction of pregnant teen (JUNEAU)

The man accused in the abduction of a pregnant Wisconsin teenager had his initial appearance Thursday in Dodge County Court. Court Commissioner Steven Seim set bail for 40-year-old Gary Day at $2,000,000 cash. Seim said Day “presents an extreme flight risk and an extreme risk to this victim and other potential victims.” Day is charged with child enticement and child abduction for allegedly taking 17-year-old Sophia Franklin from her Beaver Dam home in early February. He’s the father of the teen’s unborn child. Day, arrested earlier this month at an Omaha truck stop, also faces federal charges in his home state of Arkansas.

Spindell cycle: WEC commissioner ruled out of order by chair (MADISON)

Thursday’s Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting to review a complaint regarding uncounted ballots in Madison took a heated turn. Commissioner Bob Spindell wanted to talk about Milwaukee, over the objections of Commission Chair Ann Jacobs. As Spindell read from a prepared statement, Jacobs repeatedly ruled he was out of order, at one point pounding her gavel and threatening to eject him from the meeting. Spindell, a Republican appointee on the six member commission, was attempting to bring up the Milwaukee’s ballot shortage from the April election, which Jacobs, a Democratic appointee, noted was not on the agenda.

Evers talks childcare, migrant workers and infrastructure at NW Wisconsin stop (BARRON)

In small cities and rural areas that lack childcare access, Governor Tony Evers says school districts may be the solution to filling those gaps. Evers says state funding is vital, comparing childcare to public infrastructure. Evers has proposed $480 million for childcare providers in his state budget. The Governor was in Barron on Wednesday, touring the city’s new Main Street and promoting clean drinking water initiatives. The Democratic governor also said that migrant workers without legal status are vital to the state’s economy, and urged the Trump administration to continue federal funding for infrastructure projects in the states.

Audit Committee to hold hearing on DEI audits (MADISON)

The Legislature’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee will hold a hearing on Wisconsin DEI audits. Republican committee co-chairs Senator Eric Wimberger and Representative Robert Wittke say the hearing will be held next Wednesday at the Capitol. Audits released last week found that state agencies and the Universities of Wisconsin failed to track money spent on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. In a statement, Wimberger and Wittke say agencies pushing DEI initiatives need to be held accountable. The audit showed that the UW System spent $12.5 million related to salaries and compensation for roles with DEI functions. The reports come amid a push by President Donald Trump to end federal government support for DEI programs.

Plan ahead for traffic impacts of NFL Draft (GREEN BAY)

Plan ahead for any travel to Green Bay for next week’s NFL Draft. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising anyone traveling to or through the Green Bay area to prepare for changes to their routes. Construction projects are starting in various counties that could impact travel late next week, including Brown, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Winnebago, and Milwaukee counties. You can access real-time information on travel conditions by downloading the 511 Wisconsin app, dialing 5-1-1, or visiting 511wi.gov. DOT says motorists may also encounter its Safety Patrol along sections of highway in Brown and Outagamie counties.