Wisconsin AM News Summary

Oneida Nation’s Ernie Stevens, Jr. dies age 66 (ONEIDA)

A nationally prominent Wisconsin Native American leader has died. The family of Ernie Stevens, Jr confirmed he died suddenly on Friday at age 66. A member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Stevens rose to national prominence as an advocate for tribal sovereignty and had served as Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association for 25 years, a period which saw total tribal gaming revenue grew from $11 billion to more than $49 billion in 2024. He was reelected to a 13th term in April. Onedia Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill called Stevens “an amazing man” who showed “unwavering support of his family, youth programming, and the pursuit of sovereignty protection.”

Berrian drops out of governor’s race (MILWAUKEE)

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor drops out. Milwaukee area business owner Bill Berrian said on Friday that he doesn’t see a path forward after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Berrien followed several sexually explicit writers online. Berrian, who announced he was running in July, had cancelled a Friday night campaign event in Manitowoc. He’d already spent some $400,000 on campaign advertising. His departure leaves two other Republicans, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany who entered the race last week and is the presumed Republican frontrunner. Numerous Democrats are in the race to succeed Democratic Governor Tony Evers who’s not seeking a third term. Partisan primaries are next August.

Bill would allow revoked repeat OWI offenders to apply for occupational DL after 180 days (MADISON)

Proposed legislation would specify the time period for repeat OWI offenders to apply an occupational license. Right now, the Wisconsin DOT may permanently revoke or suspend the driver’s license of anyone who commits four or more of certain traffic offenses or crimes, including operating while intoxicated. Revocation periods vary, and courts may also order suspensions. Suspended or revoked individuals may apply for an occupational license, but there’s a waiting period before eligibility and that can vary depending on the underlying violation. A bill being circulated by Republican lawmakers would allow those whose driving privileges are suspended or revoked to be eligible for an occupational license after the first 180 days of the revocation have elapsed. Those drivers would be required to have a functioning ignition interlock device in their vehicles.

Defendants in Elijah Vue case request more time (MANITOWOC)

More time is again requested again for two people charged a year ago in the death of a three-year-old boy. Elijah Vue’s mother, 32-year-old Katrina Baur and 40-year-old Jesse Vang were back in Manitowoc County Court for a status conference last week. Baur’s attorney said she still needs more time to look through the evidence against her client before moving forward. Vang’s attorney said he’s ready to file motions but still needs more time before starting. Judge Anthony Lambrecht set Bauer’s next status conference for December 1st. Vang won’t return to court until January for a scheduling conference. Both were arrested in February last year after Elijah was first reported missing in Two Rivers and were charged in connection with the boy’s death after his remains were found last September.

Two long-running WPR programs off the air (MADISON)

A pair of long running Wisconsin Public Radio programs signed off for the last time this weekend. The programs, “To the Best of Our Knowledge” and “Zorba Pastor On Your Health” were two of four programs that W P R cancelled this year due to lack of funding. “To the Best of Our Knowledge” also known as T T BOOK, was on the air for 35 years and was one of W P R’s feature programs, heard nationwide alongside Zorba Pastor. Both programs will continue as independent podcasts. The other two programs that were cut were BETA, which aired nationwide, and University of the Air, which aired solely on W P R.

Lafayette County man seriously injured in crash with deer (DARLINGTON)

A Lafayette County man is in critical condition after striking a deer with his motorcycle. Lafayette County deputies say 65 year old Danny Burkhalter of South Wayne ran into a deer while riding his Harley Saturday morning and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was airlifted to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.