Wisconsin AM News Summary

Johnson wants DOJ to investigate Dane County judge hearing false electors case (WASHINGTON DC)

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is getting involved in a case involving the 2020 false electors’ scheme in Wisconsin. In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Wisconsin Republican is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate allegations of judicial misconduct. Former Donald Trump aides Jim Troupis, Ken Chesbro and Mike Roman each face 11 felony charges for their roles in the effort to give the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin to Trump, despite Joe Biden’s win in the state. The men filed a motion arguing judicial misconduct by the Dane County judge in the case. Judge John Hyland rejected those arguments, along with Troupis’ request to move the case to another county. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday. Johnson alleges that Troupis, a former Dane County judge and former Trump attorney, has been subject to “political persecutions” by Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Kaul filed charges against the three men in June of 2024.

Remains of WWII aviator from Rhinelander identified (WASHINGTON DC)

The remains of a Wisconsin airman killed in World War II have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has identified the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Corporal John J. Ginzl, a 27-year-old from Rhinelander. The confirmation was made in June but wasn’t released until now to ensure Ginzl’s family was briefed. Ginzl was among thousands of American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner in 1942 when Japanese forces overran the Philippines. He survived the sinking by U.S. aircraft of ship carrying POWs, but was killed in January 1945 when U.S. forces sank a second ship carrying POWs to the island of Formosa-known today as Taiwan. His remains were eventually interred in Hawaii. Scientists were able to identify them and he’ll be buried in Rhinelander next May.

Texas AG files suit against Wisconsin based Epic Systems (AUSTIN TX)

The Texas Attorney General has filed suit against Wisconsin based Epic Systems. Ken Paxton, who’s challenging incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 Texas Republican Senate primary, filed the suit last week against Epic. The medical software company employs some 13,000 people at its campus in Verona, outside Madison. The lawsuit accuses Epic of being a “woke corporation” utilizing “anticompetitive” practices to maintain a “monopoly.” Paxton also charges Epic with “restricting parental access to children’s medical records.” An Epic spokesperson said the action is action is “flawed and misguided” and that “decisions about parental access to children’s medical records are made by doctors and health systems, not by Epic.” Paxton previously filed dozens of lawsuits against the Biden administration and attempted to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin and other states.

WEC rejects U.S. DOJ request for Wisconsin voter rolls (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Election Commission rejects a Trump administration request for the state’s voter rolls. Commissioners voted 5-1 last week to reject the US Justice Department request that all states hand over unredacted voter rolls. Republican commissioner Don Millis said the state is obligated to protect voters’ personal information, and that none of the federal statutes cited by the DOJ can be read to preempt Wisconsin’s protection of personally identifiable information. The DOJ request included voters’ partial Social Security numbers, drivers’ license numbers, and dates of birth. The commission of three Democrats and three Republicans voted in closed session to send a letter declining the request for unredacted voter rolls. Republican Bob Spindell was the lone no vote and only member not signing the letter.

Festivus pole returns to Capitol rotunda (MADISON)

The Festivus Pole has returned to the Wisconsin Capitol. Tucked away on the second floor of the rotunda, the Wisconsin made aluminum pole is a reference to the holiday invented by Frank Costanza, memorably played by Jerry Stiller on the TV show “Seinfeld.” A big part of Festivus: the Airing of Grievances, and a sign next to the pole invites you to text your grievances to 608-618-2851, and to drop donations at Second Harvest bins around Madison.

Find ways to reduce waste this holiday season (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is sharing tips on how to reduce waste over the holidays. DNR Waste Reduction and Diversion Coordinator Jennifer Semrau says there are some items that can go in any recycling bin. Those include containers made of steel, aluminum, glass, plastics numbers one and two, as well as cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper and other papers. Semrau says things like holiday lights, batteries, laptops, phones and other electronics shouldn’t go in the recycling. Visit the DNR’s website for a full list of what can and can’t be recycled over the holiday season.

WisEye officially pauses operations (UNDATED)

A cable channel which covers Wisconsin state government has paused operations. WisconsinEye has provided televised access to legislative floor sessions, committee hearings and press conference for more than 18 years. A two month long funding appeal came up short of the needed $1 million to continue operations for the next 12 months. WisconsinEye president and CEO Jon Henkes says conversations are ongoing with state lawmakers to find a solution to the organization’s financial challenges.

Avian Flu detected in Dodge County dairy herd (UNDATED)

A case of avian influenza has been detected in a Wisconsin dairy herd. The state ag department on Sunday announced an outbreak of the illness in a herd of cows in Dodge County. This is the first time avian influenza has been found in Wisconsin cattle. The farm has been quarantined and sick animals are being separated for treatment. The U S D A says transmission of the virus through the milk supply is unlikely since milk is pasteurized before making it to consumers. DATCP reminds farmers and producers to practice good bio-security with their livestock to prevent transfer of the illness.

Watch out for Bitcoin “ATMs” says Consumer Protection (MADISON)

Be wary if anyone directs you to use a standalone cryptocurrency kiosk. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says very few legitimate transactions are made at one of these booths. Data from The Iowa Department of Justice and the District of Columbia Attorney General office that suggests over 90% of transactions made through these kiosks were tied to fraud. Reinen says that usually happens when a criminal sends a victim to a kiosk to buy crypto and send it to them as part of another scam. No official agency will ask you to pay a bill in cryptocurrency, and these booths are not operated by banks.