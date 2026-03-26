Wisconsin AM News Summary

Kidney stones diagnosis postpones state Supreme Court debate (MILWAUKEE)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court debate scheduled for Wednesday night is postponed. The campaign for appeals court judge Chris Taylor says she was diagnosed with kidney stones on Wednesday and will rest and recover the next couple days before returning to the campaign trail. The prime-time debate on WISN 12 and affiliates statewide was scheduled to feature Taylor and appeals court judge Maria Lazar live from the Marquette Law School before an invite only crowd. Lazar’s campaign issued a statement wishing Taylor a speedy recovery and looking forward to debate as soon as possible. Taylor’s campaign said they are committed to rescheduling the debate next week on a date that works for WISN, debate partners, and Lazar’s campaign. The winner of the April 7th election will replace Justice Rebecca Bradley, who’s not seeking another 10-year term.

Mayor responds to recent displays of Nazi rhetoric (MANITOWOC)

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels has responded to recent displays of Nazi rhetoric. In statement, Nichols said that while the right to free speech is one that he and the city fully support, “It has long been part of our community’s moral compass to reject speech that is hateful or targeted toward any group. That principle has always guided us, and it continues to do so today.” The rhetoric started on March 8th when a white nationalist group known as Patriot Front staged a downtown protest, holding signs saying “Deport Invaders.” Two people were also seen on security camera footage hanging posters with what was described as “hateful rhetoric” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum near the historic USS Cobia submarine. Additional incidents have been reported in Sheboygan County as well.

NaturPak responds to worker deaths (JANESVILLE)

Janesville pet food manufacturer NaturPak says it is “deeply saddened” by the deaths of two plant workers and is offering onsite counseling services to employees after their colleagues died as a result of injuries suffered in a pressurized steam explosion. The statement says the company is offering the families of the deceased support but doesn’t specify in what way.NaturPak says it has retained safety consulting firm DSS Plus to conduct an independent review of the incident and define action steps to be taken in the area of the plant where the fatal incident occurred. The company says operations will not resume there until it is confident it is safe to do so. NaturPak closed its operations on Monday this week but has since reopened.

Slain high school student identified on GoFundMe page (BELOIT)

A GoFundMe page created following the death of 14-year-old girl in Rock County has surpassed its fundraising goal by over $3,000. First responders dispatched to a welfare check just before 8:00 last Friday morning found a girl dead inside the home. An online fundraiser created by a family friend says she is Kuren Rein. An email from Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz said that Kuren will be “deeply missed,” and encouraged students to connect with the school’s Student Services team if they are sad, confused, or unsure how to react to the loss of their peer. Last Friday, 41-year-old Tyiece L. Oninski was placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and taken to a hospital for injuries severe enough that she’s not expected to appear in court until early next week.

More than 400 highway projects planned for Wisconsin’s 2026 construction season (UNDATED)

Wisconsin motorists can expect a busy 2026 construction season. There are more than 400 highway projects planned according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman says safety remains the top priority for crews and drivers alike. Projects will improve safety, modernize infrastructure, and support economic growth in every county. Motorists are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions, use the zipper merge, and be patient in work zones. Drivers can check traffic conditions anytime at 511 Wisconsin. More information on projects can be found on the WisDOT website.

Dane County teacher on leave following reports of alleged inappropriate relationship with student (MADISON)

A teacher in Madison is on leave following reports of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. The teacher is from Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard said Madison police have been notified and are actively investigating. In a statement, Gothard apologized to students and families, saying situations like this impact the entire school community. The district has not identified the teacher. District leaders and the Office of School Safety are working with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Willie Nelson returns to Wisconsin this summer (EAST TROY)

Willie Nelson is back in Wisconsin this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday for the Grammy Winning singer’s show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy August 21st. Nelson’s touring Outlaw Music Festival will include Lukas Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sierra Hull. Nelson, who turns 93 on April 29, was last in Wisconsin two years ago for concerts in Madison and Milwaukee.

Milwaukee-area man faces theft charges after dozens of pianos are found in storage locker (WEST ALLIS)

The owner of a West Allis piano repair store is accused of hoarding customer pianos. 61-year-old Thomas Neuhaus so far faces one felony charge of theft in Milwaukee County Court. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports nearly 30 pianos were found in unpaid storage lockers earlier this year connected to Neuhaus Piano Workshop. Customers have reported over the years that Neuhaus had taken possession of pianos and never returned them. West Allis Police say they’ve gotten several instruments back to their owners, but many have no documentation of ownership. Neuhaus is also a registered sex offender and according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been illegally living inside the repair shop. Neuhaus is due back in court next month for an indigency hearing.