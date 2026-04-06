Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers vetoes overtime and tips state tax exemptions (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers on Friday vetoed Republican authored bills to provide state income tax deductions on tips and overtime. In his veto message on overtime, the Democratic governor said he objected to the bill changing the tax code in a way that will treat workers who earn similar wages differently just because of their classification as salaried or hourly. On tips, Evers said he objected to the legislature, effectively ceding control over the direction of state tax policy to Congress by connecting the proposed state tax deduction to any change in the federal deduction regardless of what’s best for Wisconsin. Evers had actually included a measure to eliminate taxes on cash tips in his own budget proposal, but public and lawmakers removed it during Joint Finance Committee deliberations. Republican response included candidate for governor, Congressman Tom Tiffany, who said if elected, he’d sign both bills into law. Evers issued numerous vetoes on Friday while also signing a number of bills into law.

Tremaine Jones found guilty in police officer shootings (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee County Court jury finds Tremaine Jones guilty for last year’s shooting death of one officer and wounding another. In closing arguments Friday, Assistant DA Grant Huebner said Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray were targeted, when Jones fired 16 rounds at their backs from a short-barreled rifle. Jurors deliberated a little more than two-and-a-half hours before Judge Michelle Havas read the verdicts, finding Jones guilty on all counts for fatally shooting Corder and wounding McCray. Jones is set for sentencing in June, a year after the officers were shot while responding to 911 calls reporting gunfire between Jones and another man.

Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order on voting (MADISON)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday joined a coalition of 22 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order which attempts to exert federal control over voter rolls and mail-in ballots. Kaul called the order “fundamentally contrary to the way our constitution is set up. It puts voters’ rights at risk, and it would ultimately undermine our democracy,” adding that “an executive order is not a royal decree. ” Kaul said he expects the challenge to move relatively quickly and that a court decision will be issued well before the August primary takes place in Wisconsin. Trump’s order requires the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with the Social Security Administration in creating lists of voting-age U.S. citizens in each state and transmitting them to state elections officials at least 60 days prior to an election. The U.S. Postal Service would then oversee mail-in ballots. Kaul says all that flies in the face of the Constitution, which empowers the states to oversee elections.

Keep your distance from wild animals this spring (UNDATED)

As spring arrives, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to keep their distance from young wild animals. Officials say animals that appear abandoned are often being cared for by a parent nearby. Interacting with them — or leaving human scent — can put them at risk by attracting predators or causing parents not to return. The DNR says well‑intentioned rescues often do more harm than good and remind you it’s illegal to rehabilitate wildlife without a license. More tips can be found on the DNR’s website.

Evers begins process of issuing first commutations in more than 25 years (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is starting the process of issuing the state’s first commutations in more than 25 years. Evers announced Friday he’s creating a new advisory board to review cases and recommend sentence reductions. Unlike pardons issued for people who’ve already completed their sentences, commutations can shorten prison or supervision time. While Evers has granted a record-breaking 2,000 pardons, no commutations have occurred since 2001, when then Governor Tommy Thompson granted seven. Evers says the move is aimed at improving public safety, reducing repeat offenses, and easing overcrowded prisons. He’s also prioritizing people sentenced as minors, including those serving life sentences. Certain crimes, including sexual offenses and child abuse, will not be eligible.

Dane County woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed high schooler (MADISON)

A Madison woman pleads not guilty in a February crash that killed a high school student. Online court records show 51‑year‑old Kathleen Borgwardt is charged with second‑degree reckless homicide in the death of 17-year-old Sasha Rosen. Police say Rosen was struck by Borgwardt’s SUV while crossing the street on his way to school. He died at a Madison hospital later that morning. According to a criminal complaint, investigators determined that pedestrian warning lights were active and that Borgwardt was traveling nearly 62 miles an hour in a 25‑mile‑an‑hour zone. Defense attorneys say they will challenge parts of the complaint, including the speed estimate.

100 new acres to be added to Devils Lake State Park (BARABOO)

Wisconsin’s most popular state park is getting bigger. Dave Hanson with Wisconsin State parks says 100 new acres of land at Devil’s Lake State Park could help alleviate some of the crowds during the summer. “The trails can be really busy and in some cases overcrowded. So one of the goals through this master planning process is to be able to add some additional trails and trail systems to the park.” The new property is in the north east corner of the park, which is mostly undeveloped at this point. Hanson says one standout feature will be a fantastic thirty-mile view from the high point of the new land. Hanson says actual development of the new property will depend on public input.