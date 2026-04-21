Wisconsin AM News Summary

Animal rights activists were at the Capitol on Monday (MADISON)

Dozens of people were outside the office of Governor Tony Evers, calling for freeing beagles from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds. This followed similar protests at Ridglan and the Capitol on Sunday, and Saturday’s confrontation between law enforcement and activists who attempted to break into the facility and were met with tear gas and rubber bullets. Some two dozen arrests were made, and charges have been referred to the Dane County DA for a similar so-called active rescue of beagles last month. Ridglan Farms agreed to surrender its license to sell dogs for outside research by July but may continue breeding for its own internal research. The governor lacks any statutory authority to order the release of dogs.

Harley‑Davidson is recalling thousands of motorcycles (UNDATED)

Harley‑Davidson is pulling nearly 17,000 Softail models from the 2025 and 2026 model years after discovering a rear brake line can rub against the Body Control Module. The company says that contact can cause a hole in the line, leading to a brake fluid leak and potential loss of rear braking. Harley will replace the hardware at no cost, and damaged brake lines will be swapped out as needed. Owners will receive recall letters on May 18, but they can also check their bike’s vehicle identification number on Harley‑Davidson’s website.

A warning about wildfire danger as spring cleanup starts (UNDATED)

A warning about rising wildfire danger as spring cleanup begins. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says 50 wildfires burned more than 150 acres last week, despite heavy storms that left behind large amounts of debris. With dry, breezy weather in the forecast, officials urge residents to use brush collection sites or transfer stations and burn only if local rules allow it. They remind the public to check burn permits, keep piles small, monitor the weather, and never leave a fire unattended. Fire danger updates are available on the DNR website or by calling 1‑888‑WIS‑BURN.

Marathon County fire chief updates damage and relief efforts (TOWN OF RINGLE)

Recovery continues in the Marathon County Town of Ringle after an EF3 tornado tore through the area Friday. Fire Chief Chris Kielman says 141 homes were damaged, and about 40 households still can’t return. The tornado was on the ground for eight to nine miles, cutting a diagonal path across the township east of Wausau. It was one of 23 tornadoes that hit Wisconsin last week, prompting more than 90 tornado warnings statewide. The town is now setting up a relief fund for residents, and donations of cash or gift cards can be made directly through the Town of Ringle as recovery efforts move forward.