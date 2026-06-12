Wisconsin AM News Summary

Crooks targeting people who have already been scammed, says DATCP (UNDATED)

If you’ve been a victim of a phone or internet scam, you might be targeted again. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers have a habit of sharing lists of victims, so they can try and pretend to help you recover from the first scam. Reinen says anyone who knows you’ve been scammed without you reporting in the first place will be connected to the first scammer. Simply hang up or stop texting, and find local help on your own. You can contact DATCP for assistance at D A T C P dot W I dot Gov or by calling (800) 422-7128.

Notorious Milwaukee landlord loses numerous properties for not paying bills (MILWAUKEE)

A notorious Milwaukee landlord is losing a third of his properties for not paying his bills. A Milwaukee County judge on Wednesday ordered Highgrove Holdings to turn over 90 properties into receivership because it owes over two million dollars to creditors and over 350-thousand dollars in property taxes. Highgrove owner David Tomblin is already facing lawsuits from the city because multiple properties have been deemed nuisances for code violations and safety concerns. Madison-based Kali Resolution is set to handle the receivership properties.

We Energies steps up line maintenance to prevent outages (GREEN BAY)

We Energies is working to reduce power outages by clearing trees from powerlines. The utility is in the middle of a 25-million-dollar enhanced maintenance program to clear branches and leaves from around transmission lines. The company says it won’t stop all power outages, but clearing dead limbs and moving trees away from the lines will help stop many common causes of outages. Spokesman Brendan Conway says the company has cleared 3-thousand miles of lines since last year.

Neighboring communities oppose proposed Menominee Hard Rock casino (KENOSHA)

Neighboring communities oppose a proposed casino in southeastern Wisconsin. The Menominee tribe’s off-reservation casino efforts date back more than two decades. The U.S. Department of Interior in 2013 approved the tribe’s application for a casino at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha, only to have then-Governor Scott Walker reject it two years later. Since 2022, the Menominee and Hard Rock International have been developing a $360 million casino for a 60-acre site west of Interstate 94. The Bureau of Indian Affairs released a favorable Draft Environmental Assessment, and the Kenosha City Council and Kenosha County Board approved the plan. But The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Pleasant Prairie and Somers argue a casino would shift traffic, public safety, and stormwater costs onto their communities without a share of the revenue.

DMV & DNR partner to ease state parks pass purchase (MADISON)

It’s now easier to get your annual Wisconsin State Parks Pass. A partnership between the DNR and DMV allows residents to purchase a pass at the same time as they renew their vehicle registration online. Governor Tony Evers called it ” government efficiency at its finest. Maximizing strength and working together.” Motorists who choose the option will receive their 12-month state park pass and vehicle registration stickers together in the mail.

Man charged with serial thefts of women’s underwear (STEVENS POINT)

A Central Wisconsin man man is accused of stealing underwear from multiple women. John Stalker of Plover is accused of stealing a 21-year-old woman’s undergarments out of her dresser, leaving everything else in the home untouched. Officers began investigating after the woman notified them of the theft, and security camera footage from nearby homes led them to arrest the 41-year- old. They’ve since linked him to another incident involving another woman, and investigators believe there may be a third victim as well. Charges against him include burglary and bail jumping tied to a separate stalking case, he’s being held on a 40-thousand dollar bond and returns to court on June 22nd.