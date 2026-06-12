Wisconsin PM News Summary

Inmate serving sentence for 2004 “Deer Stand Murders” dies (GREEN BAY)

The man convicted of the 2004 shooting deaths of six hunters and wounding of two others in Northwest Wisconsin has died. Wisconsin court records said 57-year-old Chai S. Vang was deceased as of Wednesday, June 10. The nature of his death was not known. Vang was serving time for six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted homicide, stemming from an incident November 21, 2004, in woods near Birchwood, known as the “Tree Stand Murders.” Vang was confronted for trespassing on private land during deer hunting season. He claimed the incident was racially-motivated and the shootings were in self-defense after being shot at. A survivor of the shootings testified Vang fired upon them first.

Beagle from Ridglan farms thought killed by gator found alive (UNDATED)

A beagle rescued from Ridglan Farms that had been feared killed by an alligator in Florida is in fact alive. The dog named Omelette was rescued last month from the research facility in Blue Mounds and adopted by a family in Florida. Last weekend, the dog got free from its back yard. On Wednesday Big Dog Ranch Rescue announced they found the remains of a dog mauled and killed by a gator, but Thursday, the actual Omelette was found alive and well. Rescuers matched the beagle to its microchip for a positive identification. The dog will not be going back to its adoptive family, but to a rescue foster instead.

More storm damage across southern Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Thursday night storms brought a second round of damage to southeast Wisconsin. Severe winds and lightning pounded Wisconsin for a second night, knocking out power for thousands and causing damage. Two fires were started by lighting in Waukesha County in Summit and Lac La Belle and severe wind damage was reported in Kenosha County where the National Weather Service will be doing a survey for a possible tornado. At the height of the storm, We Energies reported over 20-thousand customers without power. The utility will be working to restore power through the day on Friday.

Former MPD officer pleads guilty to misusing Flock cameras to stalk ex (MILWAUKEE)

A former Milwaukee police officer pleads guilty to misusing automated license plate cameras. 34-year-old Josue Ayala pleaded guilty in Milwaukee County Court on Thursday to misconduct in office. Ayala used the city’s Flock Safety cameras to check up on his former girlfriend and the woman’s ex nearly 180 times last spring, without authorization. Prosecutors say they will be recommending a fine against Ayala at his sentencing next month. Milwaukee Police chief Jeffrey Norman says the department is now more rigorously auditing the use of the camera data to prevent misuse.

SSM St. Mary’s nurses vote to unionize (MADISON)

Registered nurses at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison vote to form a union. The final tally from Thursday’s election was 511 in favor and 63 against. The union win places SSM Health St. Mary’s nurses alongside other unionized health care workers in the region, including those at Meriter Hospital and UW Health. St Mary’s nurses are now expected to begin preparing for contract negotiations, including forming a bargaining committee and identifying priorities such as staffing levels and scheduling.

Couple accused of leaving baby in boat face charges (ROCK COUNTY)

Charges have been filed against a couple from Johnson Creek, accused of leaving their 4-month-old baby on a boat. This happened last Sunday at a bar near Milton in Rock County. The sheriff’s office says a person called 911, to say this baby which was in the sun and unattended on the boat didn’t look right and was sweating and turning red. Another witness told police the baby was left alone for about 45 minutes. The parents had been having some drinks at an outdoor bar and told cops their baby was always sweaty and they were nearby and keeping an eye on him. The parents have been charged with neglecting a child and part of their bond conditions are staying sober and not having contact with the child unless approved by child protective services.