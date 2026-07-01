Wisconsin AM News Summary

State Supreme Court will hear arguments in challenges to Congressional maps (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits that seek to get the state’s congressional maps redrawn. Oral arguments are scheduled for September 16 for the justices to hear appeals. Plaintiffs have appealed to the Supreme Court after both cases were heard and rejected by three-judge panels last year, in a process allowed by a 2011 law passed by Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. One case alleges the current maps discriminate against Democrats who hold just two of Wisconsin’s eight seats in the US House. The other claims district boundaries violate the state Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection. The court will have a 5-2 liberal majority in August when Justice Chris Taylor is sworn in. Rulings in favor of the plaintiffs could send the cases back to circuit court.

Wisconsin Republicans pleased by SCOTUS ruling on trans athletes (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Republicans take a victory lap as the U.S. Supreme Court delivers a decision for women’s sports. Congressman and Republican candidate for Governor Tom Tiffany released a statement after the justices ruled 6-3 on Tuesday in favor of West Virginia and Idaho against trans athletes who sued to gain access to girls’ sports. Tiffany said it’s unfortunate that Democratic Governor Evers vetoed legislation that would have protected girls’ sports in Wisconsin and pledged to sign legislation as governor ensuring that biological males cannot compete in girls’ and women’s sports. State Representative Barbara Dittrich who authored legislation vetoed by Evers, said in her statement that the ruling affirms the belief of an overwhelming number of Americans that biological women and girls should be protected in their sports.

RPW wants WEC investigation into second mailing of duplicate absentee ballots (GREEN BAY)

The Republican Party of Wisconsin wants an investigation after the city of Green Bay mail duplicate absentee ballots for a second time this year. WisPolitics reports that the request to the Wisconsin Elections Commission follows the RPW previously helping file a complaint against Green Bay Clerk Celestine Jeffreys, whose office mailed duplicate absentee ballots to 152 voters ahead of the spring election. A party spokesperson said WEC must hold the clerk accountable, investigate, and ensure these issues are fixed before November. The city announced over the weekend that voters in eight wards may have received duplicate ballots which Jeffreys attributed to a printing error. She said that “only one ballot per eligible voter will be tabulated.” But the city provided no other details.

Dems blame Republicans as Knowles-Nelson funding expires (MADISON)

Funding expires for Wisconsin’s Knowles-Nelson land conservation program. During a Tuesday media event at Governor Nelson State Park outside Madison, Democrats pointed the finger at Republicans in the Legislature. Senate Minority Leader Diane Hesselbein said they attempted to work with Republicans to sustain funding for the program. Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on reauthorization. Hesselbein said that puts future acquisitions in jeopardy and that parcels that come up for sale may be purchased by developers. Republican lawmakers argued that the program which has acquired some 750,000 acres for conservation since 1989 needs greater legislative oversight.

Rep. Pocan grills White House advisor Vought over funding cuts (WASHINGTON DC)

A heated exchange on Capitol Hill Tuesday between Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan and White House budget advisor Russell Vought (VOTE). Pocan asking Vought if recent reporting showing cuts to the US A I D program resulted in people’s deaths from malnutrition. Vought instead quoted cuts to civic grants offered by the program. Vought also took exception to Pocan calling him a Christian Nationalist after Pocan quoted a Newsweek article Vought authored called “Is There Anything Actually Wrong With ‘Christian Nationalism?’” The Madison Democrat accuses Vought and Elon Musk’s DOGE team of making sweeping cuts to programs without looking at the consequences.