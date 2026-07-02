Wisconsin PM News Summary

ICE won’t follow Milwaukee ordinance banning masks (MILWAUKEE)

Federal agents intend to keep wearing masks while operating in Milwaukee. Immigration agents have made numerous arrests in Milwaukee and ICE says it won’t be obeying an ordinance which prohibits law enforcement from wearing masks in most situations. An agency spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the ban was “despicable” and that following it would endanger agents and make it easier to identify them. ICE has reported 39 arrests in the city since the current surge started.

Victim identified in fatal dump truck rollover (APPLETON)

Appleton police identify the victim in a dump truck rollover crash. Police say 61-year-old Victoria Wagner of Menasha died June 18 when a dump truck being towed by an auto wrecker flipped on its side at a highway exit and landed on her vehicle. Wagner died at the scene. The state patrol and Appleton Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed.

Elections commission to investigate incident of double ballot mailing (GREEN BAY)

There will be an investigation into double mailing of absentee ballots for the spring election in Green Bay. The Wisconsin Elections Commission’s agenda for next week’s regular meeting includes “Discussion and Possible Action Related to the City of Green Bay and the Issuance of Duplicate Ballots”. That agenda item includes a letter instructing Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jefferies to put procedures in place to prevent double mailings. The agenda does not currently include action on this week’s alert that double mailings also went out for the upcoming August Primary election.