Wisconsin PM News Summary

Day reaches plea deal in abduction of Beaver Dam teen. (LITTLE ROCK AR)

An Arkansas man charged with kidnapping a Beaver Dam teen pregnant with his child reaches a plea deal. In federal court in Arkansas, 41-year-old Gary Day has agreed to plead guilty to one count of enticement by use of a computer to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of production of child pornography. He faces at least 25 years in federal prison. A sentencing date hasn’t yet been set. In February of last year, Day and the 16-year-old Beaver Dam girl who met online left the state, which prompted a multi-state Amber Alert. They were found over a month later, at a truck stop in Nebraska. Day meanwhile also faces state charges in Dodge County, including child abduction.

Dugan gets fine but no time in federal obstruction case (MILWAUKEE)

No prison time for former Judge Hannah Dugan. In U.S. District Court on Wednesday, federal Judge Lynn Adelman ordered the 66-year-old former Milwaukee County judge to pay a $5,000 fine. Dugan was convicted of felony obstruction for interfering as federal agents attempted to serve a warrant to Eduardo Flores-Ruiz at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in April 2025. Flores-Ruiz fled and was later taken into custody and deported. Calling Dugan’s actions “a bad decision in the moment,” Adelman did not order prison time or probation. Prosecutors had asked that Dugan be sentenced to between 15 and 21 months. Dugan resigned in January, and just before Adelman imposed her sentence, defended her actions and announced she intends to “return to public service.”

Coal piles a step closer to being moved (GREEN BAY)

Downtown Green Bay’s unappealing coal piles are a step closer to being moved. Governor Tony Evers was on hand this week as Brown County signed an agreement to relocate the coal to the mouth of the Fox River, granting C. Reiss Terminals a 60-year lease at the former Pulliam Power Plant site. The governor on Tuesday cautioned that “it’s going to take time” to relocate the massive piles, but once that happens “downtown Green Bay will look a little bit better.” The agreement will have C. Reiss move salt piles to the Pulliam site, making room for coal to be stored at its Fox River Terminals once construction of the new Pulliam site port is done in a year or two.

Woman makes historic Lake Winnebago swim (MENASHA)

An historic crossing of Wisconsin’s largest inland lake. WBAY reports that Melodee Liegl (legal) is the first person ever to swim the full length of Lake Winnebago, completing the 27.8-mile journey in just under 17 hours. The 59-year-old Delafield native entered the water near the Fond du Lac lighthouse at the southern tip of the lake at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reached shore at Waverly Beach in Menasha around 9 p.m. Liegl is a former U.S. Masters Swimming All-American who has taken on long-distance swims across Wisconsin. She maintained a pace of approximately two miles per hour throughout the day, with brief stops for food and hydration, and said the Winnebago swim was on her bucket list.