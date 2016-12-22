Boy dead in fall from Dells water slide

A youngster is dead after falling from an outdoor water park slide in Lake Delton Wednesday night. A press release from Lake Delton police chief Daniel Hardman says the boy was one of three juveniles who entered the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme park and climbed the super structure of a water slide.

The outdoor area is closed and locked for the season.

The boy fell about 35 feet to the ground while attempting to descend the snow-covered slide on a plastic snow saucer. EMS paramedics were unable to save him. The boy’s family, who were guests at Mt. Olympus, were on the scene shortly after the fall.

WKOW TV reports that the victim was a 16 year-old boy on vacation in Wisconsin with his family so they could experience snow, skiing, and sledding for the first time.