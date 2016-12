Criminal charges have been filed against two Milwaukee men in the murder of a pregnant 15-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Alex Dixon and 19-year-old Martouse Holloway used a sawed-off shotgun to fire into a home where Melanie Johnson was playing cards on December 12th. The shot killed her and her unborn baby.

Dixon has been arrested, while authorities are still searching for Holloway.