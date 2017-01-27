Google+

Assembly leaders call for updates on highway project costs

Republican leaders in the state Assembly are asking the Department of Transportation to provide updated cost figures for state highway projects.

The request comes a day after a scathing state audit was released that shows the cost of several major projects was greatly underestimated, with price tags on 16 projects climbing by almost $3 billion above what the DOT said they would cost. It seeks information on current and upcoming projects, along with those completed since 2010.

Lawmakers are preparing for a budget that will require them to deal with a $1 billion shortfall in the state’s transportation fund – an amount some lawmakers now fear may actually be much larger. “Taxpayers deserve to know how much a road is going to cost before it’s built,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). “Unfortunately, these miscalculations will probably confirm what many of us fear; our transportation fund is deeper in the red than we thought.”

Lawmakers are asking DOT Secretary Dave Ross to provide the information to the Legislature by March 15.


