Badger women drop fourth straight (Women’s update)

Purdue used a 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter to pull away and knock off the Wisconsin Badgers 79-57 on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (5-12, 0-4 Big Ten) kept the game close in the first half, not allowing the Boilermakers (12-6, 3-1) to lead by more than six points.

Wisconsin cut the lead to two four times in the third quarter before the Boilermakers went on their run.

The Badgers committed 24 turnovers and hit just 3 of their 9 free throw attempts.

Marsha Howard scored 11 points to lead the Badgers.

Panthers fall to Oakland

The UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball team fell at home to Oakland 75-73.

Jenny Lindner led Milwaukee (11-5, 3-2 Horizon) with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Alex Lindstrom added 18 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Green Bay wins sixth straight

The Green Bay Phoenix captured their sixth straight win, knocking off Detroit Mercy (7-8, 3-1 HL) 60-55 in Horizon League play at the Kress Center.

The Phoenix (14-2, 5-0) led by 14 points (32-18) at halftime. Detroit cut the lead to five, 53-48, with 2:56 to play but couldn’t get any closer.

Mehryn Kraker had 14 and Allie LeClaire scored 13 to lead the Phoenix.

The Phoenix plays host to Oakland on Friday night.