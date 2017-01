Wisconsin shot just 31% from the field and committed 23 turnovers on the way to a 76-46 loss to Penn State at University Park, Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Junior Cayla McMorris scored nine points in the first half and finished with 13 for the game.

Wisconsin’s 23 turnovers turned into 25 points for the Nittany Lions, who had just six turnovers themselves.

The Badgers also made just 3 of 19 three-point attempts. They’ll return to action at Ohio State on Thursday night.