Badger women’s hockey team receives a scare (AUDIO)

The Lindenwood Ice Rink near St. Louis has reopened after more than 19 women’s hockey players were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Friday night following Wisconsin’s 5-1 victory over Lindenwood.

Officials originally believed the cause was malfunctioning humidifiers at the arena, but now believe the Zamboni may have leaked carbon monoxide.

A high level of carbon monoxide is measured at a level of 10. The building was measured at a level of 200.

UW senior Michaela Johnson, the daughter of head coach Mark Johnson, was most affected by the carbon monoxide. She became ill during the game and was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released late Friday night.

Because of the facilities condition at the time, Saturday’s second matchup between the two teams was cancelled.

The top ranked Badgers will return home for a six-game homestand that starts Friday night (7 p.m.) against St. Cloud State at LaBahn Arena. The two teams will play the series finale on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Kohl Center, where they hope to set a single-game attendance record. In 2014, a record 13-thousand, 573 fans attended Wisconsin’s game against Minnesota.

AUDIO: Michaela Johnson says she knew something wasn’t right :13

AUDIO: Mark Johnson knew something was wrong :15

AUDIO: Mark Johnson says his daughter Michaela was affected the most :22