Badgers comeback to beat Michigan

With the Badgers down, guard Bronson Koenig responded with a 10-point run in the second half, two driving baskets and two three-pointers to lead 17th ranked Wisconsin to a 68-64 win over the Michigan Wolverines at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (15-3, 4-1 Big Ten) moved back into a first-place tie with Maryland (16-2, 4-1). The Terrapins had the night off and will play next at Iowa on Thursday.

John Beilein’s struggles against Wisconsin continued. The Wolverines (12-7, 2-4) are now 2-16 against the Badgers.

Koenig finished with 16 points to lead the Badgers. Vitto Brown and Nigel Hayes added 13 points each. Ethan Happ had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Zak Irvin scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines.

The Badgers return to action on Saturday against the Minnesota Gophers in the Twin Cities.

AUDIO: Bronson Koenig on getting more aggressive in the second half :14

AUDIO: John Beilein on falling to 2-16 vs. Wisconsin :14