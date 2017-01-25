Brewers finalize deal with Joba Chamberlain

The Milwaukee Brewers finalized their contract with former Yankees and Indians reliever Joba Chamberlain on Tuesday.

Chamberlain signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league spring training. If he makes the team, Chamberlain will earn a $1.375 million base salary with an opportunity to earn more through incentives.

Chamberlain has made 21 postseason appearances, including three in the 2009 World Series with the Yankees against Philadelphia.

Chamberlain was a first round pick by the Yankees in 2006, advancing to the Majors in 2007. The Yankees turned Chamberlain into a starter in 2008. In a full 2009 season, he went 9-6 with a 4.75 ERA. He has pitched out of the bullpen ever since.

Chamberlain was with Cleveland last season, posting a 2.25 ERA in 20 appearances before refusing a minor-league assignment.