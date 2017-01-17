Bucks defense falters in loss to 76ers

Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the final quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers knock off the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Embiid finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the 76ers (13-26), who won for the fourth time in the last five games.

The Bucks defense allowed 67 points and struggled to stop Philadelphia’s three-point assault. The 76ers hit 14 three-pointers (37 attempts), the seventh straight game that the Bucks have allowed at least 10 three-point baskets.

The Bucks (20-20) ranked first in the NBA in three-point defense earlier this season, but they’ve fallen to 10th, allowing the opposition to shoot 35.5% from distance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker both scored 23 points for the Bucks, but Giannis scored just two points in the second half because of foul trouble. He eventually fouled out with 2:51 left to play.

The Bucks hit the road next, facing the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday.